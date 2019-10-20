Rep. Kevin McCarthy is quoted as saying Nancy Pelosi "tries to make everything political." I have news for you, Kevin: everything is political, especially meetings at the White House. As minority leader, you of all people should understand. When you chose politics as a career, you choose to have your every word and deed scrutinized, something Nancy gets.
In choosing to walk out of the meeting after being called a "third rate politician," Pelosi took those steps in part, I am sure, to be an example to women and girls that we do not have to put up with insults by men in power. I applaud her courage and conviction.
President Trump's behavior will only deteriorate as he faces deepening political scrutiny as a result of his hasty decisions in Syria as well as from the impeachment inquiry. Kevin, you may need to re-examine your unwavering support of this president in light of his political choices.
Debra Matheney, Bakersfield