These are difficult days for Californians. COVID-19 is a tragic reminder of the fragility of life. The evidence collected during this pandemic supports the fact that individuals who contract the virus, free of chronic illness, have a much greater chance of survival than those who live with conditions such as diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular disease. Times like this fuel a desire for health and well-being.
Over the next ten years, the demand for primary care physicians is expected to significantly exceed supply in our state, driven by specialization by medical students, increases in the number of insured and longer life spans. This shortage will be painfully prevalent in marginalized communities and rural areas. Who then will provide care for Californians?
One solution is nurse practitioners, registered nurses with additional education and training, who treat and manage acute and chronic illness. The nursing pathway has a patient centered focus, and an emphasis health promotion and disease prevention. Research has shown that the addition of nurse practitioners to primary care has resulted in increased access and efficiencies in care, lower costs, fewer emergency room visits and hospitalizations, increased patient satisfaction and lower mortality rates.
While this sounds simple, it is not. California is one of 22 states to restrict the practice authority of nurse practitioners. Full practice authority allows nurse practitioners to evaluate patients, diagnose conditions, order and implement diagnostic tests and initiate and manage treatments.
The National Academy of Medicine and National Council of the State Boards of Nursing strongly recommend full scope of practice. However, state practice and licensure laws restrict the ability of nurse practitioners to engage in at least one element of full practice authority, require career-long supervision and delegation or team-management by another health care provider. These obstacles threaten the many advantages.
In January, the Assembly passed Assembly Bill 890, which would provide full practice authority to nurse practitioners. That bill is now in the state Senate. As with the pandemic, there is hope.
It’s time to give nurse practitioners full practice authority. Californians deserve to have a force of well-trained health care partners.
Loretta Alimam, Bakersfield