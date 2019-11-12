Please join me in celebrating Nurse Practitioner Week (Nov. 10-16). A nurse practitioner is an advanced practice registered nurse with graduate level education such as a master’s degree or a doctoral degree. In California, all NPs are registered nurses licensed by the California Board of Registered Nursing. We are expert clinicians who provide high quality primary, acute and specialty health care. NPs provide a range of services, such as ordering, performing and interpreting diagnostic tests, diagnosing and treating acute and chronic conditions, prescribing medications and treatments and managing patient care. Nurse practitioners integrate health promotion, disease prevention, counseling and patient education to help patients make smart health and lifestyle choices. Fifty years of research has shown that nurse practitioners provide safe and competent health care with more than one billion annual patient visits made to NPs across the country.
There are more than 270,000 NPs in the United States and more than 22,000 NPs in California. More importantly, more than 340 nurse practitioners in Kern County serve our diverse populations in a variety of health care settings. Cal State Bakersfield offers an accredited graduate program for NP students. I personally see a nurse practitioner for my care and proudly celebrate with my NP colleagues the this week.
Peggy Leapley, CSUB professor emeritus of nursing