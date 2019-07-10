The Bakersfield Californian reported that on July 4 there were 672 calls made to report illegal fireworks and that only 20 citations were issued.
I called the hotline six times to report illegal fireworks but was only able to get through once. Five times the line was busy. I wonder how many reports of illegal fireworks would have been received if there had been were more phone lines available to make these reports.
In addition, I think 20 citations is a lot fewer citations than have been issued in past years. There was no shortage of illegal fireworks being used. In fact, there could easily have been 20 citations issued within just a half-mile radius of our house alone. Were there fewer enforcement teams on duty this year?
Jeff Mendoza, Bakersfield