Juan Rodriguez wrote his opinion titled “It’s time to take action” on Aug. 12. He never states what this action should be nor expresses any constructive action to improve our unfortunate mass shootings and the border crisis. He just spouts drivel about President Trump and Rep. Kevin McCarthy.
I thought Trump’s speech was heartfelt and sincere. By the way, all presidents use the teleprompter. Nothing new there as they have been used for years.
I also thought it was petty to point out the Starburst candy flavors that McCarthy gave to Trump. I am sure that Rodriguez would take exception to anything McCarthy did for or with Trump.
Fortunately, above Rodriguez’s piece was a great written piece by Rich Lowry titled “Immigration restriction is not hate.” He writes about the rejection of the bogus asylum-seekers.
Lowry does not write that President Trump or Congressman McCarthy are racist. This is an overused term when you have nothing constructive to offer to a problem.
Gary L. Williams, Bakersfield