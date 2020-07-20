I am married to a woman of color. If she doesn't kill me between now and May 15, 2021, we will have been married for 50 years.
When we were first married, we moved into a small apartment in Oildale. I was born and raised there. I was in no way prepared for the treatment that we would receive. The stares, the whispers, the looks and the outright insults. We endured them for four years.
We moved to a neighborhood in south Bakersfield in 1975. We wanted our children to go to school with children of all colors. Over the years, we have become used to people stopping and looking as we go shopping, go to movies, restaurants, church or anywhere. Whether it was out of anger, resentment, approval or just curiosity, people looked. They still do.
There has been a great deal of discussion lately about racial equality, racial justice, racial harmony. When my wife and l can go out in public and no one stops and stares, then l will know that we have taken a great leap toward equality. But, l'm not going to hold my breath.
Michael Cariker, Bakersfield