I would like to comment on the recent spay-neuter surge article (“Demand for spay and neuter services for pets explodes at local nonprofit during pandemic,” Dec. 20). Critters Without Litters has been a huge help to our community in providing low cost spay-neuter services. I would also like to let people know that it has quite an active feral cat spay-neuter program which is helping reduce the number of breeding feral cats. The public can take in two feral cats per day in traps and have them fixed at greatly reduced prices and then the cats can be returned to the community to live their lives without breeding.
Call Critters or check out its website for complete information on the program. It starts taking cats at 7:30 a.m. but only the first 20 cats so get there very early to sign in. I have nothing but praise for the hard work Critters does!
I have two Christmas wishes. I would really like to see a second Critters location on the east side of town as it is a long drive for us eastsiders. I know absolutely it would be heavily used. Secondly, I would like to see a clinic that specializes in nothing but dental work for dogs and cats. Dental work for our pets is expensive and a low-cost dental clinic would really be a big help. Seems like many older pets really need dental services.
Carol Lair, Bakersfield