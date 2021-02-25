I had to buy some groceries. I went to the store I have patronized ever since it opened. The young man stocking the produce was wearing a mask below his nose. I commented that his mask appeared to have slipped. In a tone that would have earned my offspring an all-expenses paid trip to time out, he responded, “I’m wearing it.”
On Monday, I heard that over half a million human beings in the U.S. have died of COVID-19. That number could have been much lower if people wore masks.
Before I left the store, I informed the manager that I will no longer patronize any store that does not enforce public policy about wearing masks. In the face of the pandemic, lack of enforcement is complicity in the worst threat to my health I have ever encountered. Supporting the local economy – by contributing to the salaries of employees who refuse to properly wear masks – is not worth the risk to my life!
Bruce Hartsell, Bakersfield