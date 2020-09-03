The Republican National Convention was a spectacular event to watch, especially the last night. It was colorful, positive and full of “pomp and circumstance.”
It just wasn’t reality. The White House was reduced to a stage. The nearly 1,500 attendees of the event sat inches apart. Few attendees wore masks.
Step away from the RNC event and reality finds you. The United States has 4 percent of the world’s population and 22 percent of the world’s COVID-19 deaths.
Frustration over 400 years of systemic racism is fueling protests all around the country and among the professional sports world. Trump, the leader of the world’s oldest democracy, pulled out of the 2016 Paris Agreement, in which the nations of the world had come together to battle climate change. Trump feels little need to respect the three equal branches of our government in order to move his agenda forward.
This is the Trump that is “putting his best foot forward” in order to win an election. I can only imagine how he would be if he wasn’t worried about reelection!
As I see it, it is our job as American citizens to live to the best of our abilities in the world that we have (reality), not the dream world that exists only in the mind of King Donald J. Trump!
Julie Hornback, Bakersfield