I have to disagree with a recent letter to the editor ("Letter to the Editor: One way to vote," Aug. 25) As a direct descendant of a Civil War veteran, I feel that Donald Trump has weakened our country and made our democracy and institutions subjected to foreign interference, whose values are very different from the traditional American values
The real reason why we put "under God" into the Pledge of Allegiance back in the 1950s was because of the Cold War. The Red Menace were are sworn enemies. Due to the fact Trump might have benefitted from KGB, excuse me, Russian intelligence, during the 2016 election, Joe Biden has me and my great-great-grandfather, the Honorable Jose Leon Telles, vote!
Bill Guerrero, Bakersfield