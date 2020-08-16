I am a regular user of the bike path and was surprised at reading Lois Henry's article regarding the extension ("LOIS HENRY: Kern River bike path extension to start this month," Aug. 10). The county and state are in a budget crisis! Why spend $3.2 million of taxpayer money now on a project that benefits few (mostly healthy, affluent, "suburbanites" — including me!). Will it help our COVID-19 crisis? Will it reduce homelessness? Lower crime? Will it provide jobs or stimulate the economy? This is truly a luxury and I wish our county (and state) would spend our money more wisely. Do it when we have the resources to pay for it, please, not during a budget crisis.
Russ Huge, Bakersfield