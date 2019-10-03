I’ve been reading posts online about “those” homeless people and myths about them. They’re not bused here, they’re from here, and they’re our family. All homeless people aren’t drug addicts, criminals, mentally ill or lazy. They each have their own reason for being homeless and most want to work.
We need affordable housing and people certified to do community health outreach work so they can truly connect with our homeless. I’m concerned about a plan to cite people with nowhere to go simply because we don’t want to see them and we’re more concerned with NIMBYisms, which include not in my neighborhood, business, city/county. We want citations/tickets/fines (which they cannot afford), court dates (which they cannot get to), drummed up reasons for tickets, arrests and a big push into a system of bail, attorney fees, understanding of court language and plea bargains? This is not a solution.
Is there a problem? Yes. Something needs to be done, but this “plan” is not the way. Don’t criminalize homeless people. Bakersfield and Kern County can get creative and come up with solutions that help meet the needs of our homeless. Where are our Good Samaritans? Where are our fellow Christians? And what about our Golden Rule? I can tell you they are there within the homeless, with you and me, and they understand the importance of doing unto others as we would have done to us.
Audrey Chavez, Bakersfield