What begins as extolling of 19th century of men of enlightenment in a recent letter is actually a thinly veiled excoriation of religious conviction and conservative thought ("COMMUNITY VOICES: Is reopening society so soon moral and ethical?" May 25). It is an outright attack on the concept of individual liberty, which was and is the concept that resulted the founding of this great nation. The writer wrongly equates Social Darwinism in an affront to individuals who wish to pursue their God-given right to free expression and pursuit of happiness and liberty.
The letter writer seems to equate the desire to live life as a normal free individual as a potential death sentence for society, or at least a segment of it. The author does not consider the possibility that he has the freedom to remain sheltered in place. What he espouses is that the government controls your movements so as to protect him or those like him. It is un-American. To quote the great American Patriot Patrick Henry, “Give me liberty or give me death!”
I have no desire to live in a circumstance that has had so many conflicting mandates to protect my health or those of my fellow citizens. To name a few: go out and attend celebrations, this virus can’t hurt you; now you should shelter-in-place and self-quarantine; you are forbidden to travel or visit a second home; you cannot buy paint; you cannot purchase garden supplies; you don’t need a mask, those are reserved for medical first-responders; now you must wear a mask when outdoors; stay off the dry sand at the beach, you must walk on wet sand; you can’t fish but yet you can kayak and no more than two people on a boat no matter what the size; you are entitled to an abortion, but can’t get cancer screened; can get a check up with your regular doctor, but you can’t get a colonoscopy, a knee or hip replacement, Lasix, cornea transplant or lens replacement; you can’t visit a barber even though they are licensed, etc.
I do not wish to live in the author’s world; in fact, I refuse to. I reject the totalitarianism mindset.
Gregory Laskowski