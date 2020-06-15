Thursday's Community Voices ("COMMUNITY VOICES: All lives matter in the US," June 11) is one that I read with great interest.
It is well written, logical and expressive. Humane and convincing. I am tempted to say that it is the very best job that a white man could do.
The author seems to have missed just one essential point: George Floyd is not the only one.
As Leonard Pitts said, it is not a matter of a very few bad apples — it's a rotten tree ("We have a rotten tree," June 4).
That fact renders Mr. King's article totally unacceptable as an analysis of the true facts. The massive extent of the brutality means that putting former officer Derek Chauvin in jail won't even begin to touch the edges of the problem.
It seems to me that no one could watch the complacency on Chauvin's face during those nearly nine minutes and think that he was the only officer capable of such a thing in the only police force in the nation that fostered or condoned such torture. That makes it a much wider societal cancer than Mr. King has contemplated in his effort.
Larry Dunn, Bakersfield