I read about Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s work in Washington last week. This is the former majority leader who railed against the Democrats for not supporting his agenda in 2017-18 and called for more bipartisanship.
McCarthy voted against a spending bill to rebuild our infrastructure. Rebuilding municipal water systems, bridges, highways and much more over five years. I guess the Congressman didn’t think his district could use any of the $1.8 trillion that may be spent if the Senate passes the bill for President Trump to sign.
McCarthy voted against a bill that would extend the evictions freeze that was imposed due to COVID-19. The bill called for $100 billion to help both tenants and landlords pay their bills. So landlords and tenants, know that McCarthy was willing to see your safety net expire July 25. Fortunately the bill passed with Democratic support.
McCarthy voted against a bill to improve the Affordable Care Act. The bill among other things will lower the cost of prescription drugs for folks on Medicare. I’m sure McCarthy felt that seniors in his district wouldn’t appreciate that. The ACA is, of course, attributed to President Obama, which means that any vote regarding it must be a no vote for Republicans.
I’m sure it’s hard to be in the minority in Washington, D.C., but Congressman McCarthy has become exactly like the representatives that he didn’t respect in 2017-2018. Perhaps if he would think of his constituents first, he could see the benefits to Kern County he is willing to ignore.
Terry Beals, Bakersfield