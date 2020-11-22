In a recent letter ("Letter to the Editor: Teaching life lessons," Nov. 18) the author attempts to shame the opposition using a sports metaphor about the childish behavior of the poor loser. If the author was aware of current conditions and policies in sports today he/she would understand that protesting a call that goes against one's team is not "throwing a hissy fit, blaming everyone in sight," as he/she describes it. It is really simply a calling for a review of the play in the hope that the cameras caught the action that the official may have missed, nothing more, nothing less. This right to review has been in our rule book (the Constitution) from the beginning.
I suppose that if the loser, unable to accept even the re-play evidence, was to spend the next four years going on every talk show in sight complaining of being cheated out of the victory, then the "hissy fit" metaphor would be appropriate.
Gary Kimbrell, Bakersfield