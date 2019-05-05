Thursday's letter suggesting that we ought to believe all accusers seems very strange ("Letter to the Editor: I believe those coming forward," May 2).
Surely, making a decision to believe all accusers, or to disbelieve all of them, is destructive of the thought process. Defense attorneys and prosecutors may have to do this, in order to do their jobs, but it's not right for the rest of us.
The jury does not have the right to do that. It's called pre-judging a case, and it's not very good for justice.
Larry Dunn, Bakersfield