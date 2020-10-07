I am not sure how so many people in Bakersfield are able to continue to drive their vehicles around town and not pay for their car tags. Even before the state was giving a break to people on renewing their car tags and licenses because of COVID-19, but when the tags on their car expired in 2018 and 2019. I can honestly say that anytime I have ever left my home and driven more than half a mile, I have come across someone in a vehicle with expired tags. Chances are if they don't pay the registration fees, then they most likely will not be paying for insurance.
I would like to know where all these extra law enforcement officers are because I sure don't see them out on the streets because if I see that many cars on the road with expired tags, the police officers must see them as well. I want to know why they aren't doing anything about it. Between the people who think they don't have to pay their registration fees and the ones who think they can park in a handicapped space illegally as long as it's just for a few minutes. Or they leave the handicapped person sitting in the car just to use the space when they aren't the one entitled to using that space.
These are just a few examples of how some people think they don't have to follow rules. Not wearing masks in public is another one. It's just not right.
Laura Halford, Bakersfield