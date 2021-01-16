Remember when Kevin McCarthy accidentally bragged that the whole Benghazi tragedy was deliberately twisted and manipulated as a political weapon to bring down Hillary Clinton, and that it worked? This after several investigations found no evidence of serious wrongdoing. It was one of his more memorable gaffes. In that instance, our embassy was invaded and four Americans died. But McCarthy didn’t seek the truth but cravenly used those poor lost souls as a political opportunity to be well-milked. Now our own Capitol has been invaded and five Americans have died. Will McCarthy truly seek the truth in this latest travesty or try to angle it to his own benefit?
McCarthy, in his statement, says “... we will work with law enforcement to bring everyone responsible for the violence to justice.” May I suggest he start with Donald Trump, who fomented, aided and abetted the violence and include himself who, by blending institutional gravitas to the attempt to delegitimize a clean election, poured gas on the deranged delusions of the anarchists?
McCarthy’s statement is an absolute masterpiece full of every pious sounding platitude and well-worn trope as if he is suddenly the sage voice of reason and wise moderation. He even styles himself the would-be hero in his self-described attempt to get Trump to quell the violence. Not buying it. All I can say is that his best political skills were learned during his days as a sandwich shop entrepreneur: baloney slinging.
Zoa Duffy, Bakersfield