Trade wars will be "...easy to win." Really now, Mr. President? How's that going for you? Not well for the retirees, 401k contributors, heck, anybody that has any money in the market. Trump fans might not understand the yield curve. I won't try to explain it. Let's just say that it's a recession indicator and it's indicating a recession after one of the biggest market moves down in history. The market is volatile but trending way down. The stock market is "setting records." Haven't heard that lately.
Of course, it's all the Federal Reserve's fault, even though it cut interest rates and the market went down large that day. Here's a clue, Mr. President: anyone will get a market bump if you cut corporate taxes by 40 percent. But those gains are all gone and then some.
For all of you Trump lock-steppers, the performance of the economy was just average before the last six months. Now it's so far below many previous presidents, it's not worth mentioning. And so far below the dreaded President Obama.
He has no concept of the markets, trade wars or interest rates. Maybe that's part of the reason his businesses have gone bankrupt six times, costing banks, creditors and taxpayers a ton. But of course, he was the only one who could fix it, along with the wall, the swamp, North Korea, etc.
Chuck Sukut, Bakersfield