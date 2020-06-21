I read the June 14 article "Mask or no mask?" with disdain and disgust as I read about the mother and daughter who refuse to wear a mask because they "don't feel comfortable." How rude, inconsiderate, irresponsible and disrespectful! The risk is not hers. One wears a mask to protect those around them, as well as oneself. One can be infected, be an asymptomatic carrier and, therefore, infect others. Being uncomfortable is a lame excuse and not a reason for no mask.
With all the styles and types of masks available, I'm sure one could be found that's comfortable. As long as the attitude that it's "my risk" persists, so will COVID-19 and the pandemic.
David Little, Bakersfield