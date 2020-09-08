Once again Trump has deliberately obfuscated the difference between violent and nonviolent protest with his visit to Kenosha, Wis. He has exacerbated the situation, rubbing salt into wounds by making the ludicrous analogy of shooting Jacob Blake seven times in the back to a golfer freezing on a three foot put! He further compounded his unfounded accusations by saying the youth who brought a gun illegally from Illinois and shot three people, killing two, did it in self-defense! There was no need to make the trip to Kenosha since the governor of Wisconsin (not Trump) called in the National Guard to quell the violence. The need for nonviolent protest continues.
I was especially moved by events in Kenosha because I was first trained in nonviolent protesting in Wisconsin. In 1961, I was sent from Bakersfield to the American Baptist Conference Grounds in Greenlake, Wis. There I washed dishes, bussed tables and attended many activities. Among those activities was a course on nonviolent resistance where we studied the Bible, works of Martin Luther King Jr., Mohandas Gandhi, The Society of Friends (Quakers), etc. At one point we were led in singing movement songs by Guy and Candie Carawan who were introducing “We Shall Overcome” to the world. I returned to Bakersfield very inspired, joined CORE and marched and demonstrated — all of it peaceful! I joined the Peace Corps, served 3 ½ years in Malawi and then worked in Africa for another 23 ½ years. I am now retired and in poor health, but I applaud those who continue to protest peacefully.
Bruce J. Hargreaves, Bakersfield