Regarding the recent news article announcing Delano Police Department is adding "In God We Trust" decals to its vehicles ("Delano approves adding 'In God We Trust' decals to police cars," April 3) and a city council member saying they hope others follow the example, I am writing to ask that this not be followed or in the least modified.
Being that our police departments are technically a governmental agency, I do not feel that it is appropriate to sanction one specific religion when our community is composed of multiple religions. If this course of action is insisted upon, I suggest a more non-denominational approach be considered such as, "Guided be a higher power," "Guided by a power greater than ourselves" or something else that is more inclusive to the members of our community while still acknowledging the existence of a higher power.
Kristen Sodergen, Bakersfield