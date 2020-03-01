One of the biggest criticisms I keep hearing from Republicans towards Bernie Sanders’ ambitious plan to pay for Medicare, higher education and child care is “How are we going to pay for this?” It’s a legitimate question that deserves discussion, but I find it hypocritical.
Why is it that only Democrats have to show their math to pay for a program? When President Donald Trump cut taxes all while continuing to increase spending, where were the calls from Republicans on how we were going to pay for this? They seem to be perfectly happy running up the debt to cut taxes for wealthy individuals rather than help the poor and middle class. Since all us taxpayers will have to pay for these programs (either tax cuts or entitlements) I’d rather pay for affordable college and health care rather than a bigger bank account for a billionaire.
Luis Valladares, Bakersfield