California going all electric? The other day we experienced a power outage that lasted over 12 hours. Thankfully we were able to light the gas stove using a lighter, and we kept our refrigerator and freezer running using a generator — a gas-powered generator. To push for an all-electric house and all-electric cars isn't feasible with an archaic electricity grid and continued power outages to "protect" those of us who have been designated as living in high fire risk locations.
So until our government can lay out a plan to ensure that electricity will be available at all times, there is no way for this to become a reality without creating undo hardship on its citizens. It is no wonder there is such a mass exodus from this state; we are not allowed choices anymore, all in the name of saving us from ... from what?
L.V. Hernandez, Bear Valley Springs