I believe Congressman Kevin McCarthy when he says regarding the rules for impeaching President Trump that "Democrats are trying to impeach the president because they are scared they can't defeat him at the ballot box." I also believe that Mr. McCarthy is himself scared to host a town hall meeting here in his district not because he's afraid to debate the issues with people who make intelligent arguments against his viewpoint, but because he's afraid he'd be obligated to enforce the ridiculous nonsense that many in the Republican base believe to be true.
Tony Amarante, Bakersfield