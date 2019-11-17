The opinion piece by Anthony Wright paints a rosy — if inaccurate — picture of California’s attempt to solve surprise medical billing through a misguided approach called benchmarking, or government rate-setting ("OTHER VIEWS: California’s solution to stop surprise medical bills is working; it’s time to take it national," Nov. 9).
Unfortunately, Wright’s assessment glosses over the negative impact benchmarking is having on access to affordable health care and what that means for particularly vulnerable, underserved communities. If anything, California’s law should serve as a cautionary tale for federal legislators seeking to pass a national solution for surprise billing rather than as an example, as Wright suggests. California’s medical community seems to agree.
In a recent survey of doctors by the California Medical Association, 88 percent said California’s law has decreased patient access to in-network physicians in their community. Its particularly concerning that 79 percent also reported a negative impact on the availability of emergency and on-call physicians who respond to emergencies. Even worse, 91 percent of California doctors believe modeling a federal law after California’s will drive up consolidation rates among independent medical practices, further limiting patient options, cutting off access for vulnerable communities, and driving costs even higher.
Congress must focus on a solution that maintains access and affordability for everyone. Independent dispute resolution (IDR) is the only solution to achieve this by allowing providers and insurers to negotiate out-of-network billing disputes on a case-by-case basis, keeping payments fair and incentivizing insurers to expand, rather than shrink, provider networks.
To truly solve this issue while strengthening access and affordability, Congress must pass a bill that includes IDR instead of benchmarking.
Amanda Muñetón Anaya, Bakersfield