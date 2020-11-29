In a recent Community Voices piece ("COMMUNITY VOICES: It's time for a change among farmers," Nov. 23), the author laments that in rural America, farmers and those who reside in those regions tend to be conservative and vote Republican. This is typical thinking of liberals, or should I say progressive elitists. They do not understand why the masses do not think as they do and fall in line with their dogma. It reminds me of the movie "My Fair Lady" where Professor Henry Higgins ponders over the speech patters of the common English folk and laments, “Why can’t they be more like me?”
The author then references the Grange of which my family has had a long-standing membership and is still active today. They are conservative and strongly adhere to self-sufficiency. They tend to look down upon government interference and largesse. The Grange was a cooperative organization, and yes, it opposed big government because its actions tended to diminish the family-owned farm. The author’s progressive stance of massive government projects and micromanagement of agricultural interests has a lot to do with the creation of the Farm Bureau. He cites programs initiated by the government and decries interference and opposition by conservative groups.
What I remember as a teenager on a visit to the Soviet satellite Latvia in the 1970s, on a return trip aboard a Soviet ocean liner from Leningrad nee St. Petersburg to Stockholm was viewing the mandatory film “Life on the Collective Farm,” a documentary on the massive Soviet agrarian program in the Ukraine, the bread basket of the USSR. The old black and white documentary wanted to promote the masses gathering wheat and digging potatoes for the good of the collective. I was watching slave labor being touted as necessary for the good of the state. My mother quickly reminded me that millions of Ukrainians starved to death under Stalin’s great progressive program and purges. We left the showing early to retire to our cabin. The next morning our first-class breakfast table was no longer available to us. That is the truth behind the progressive agenda. I say no thanks!
Gregory E. Laskowski, Bakersfield