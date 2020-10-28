Imagine my shock when I rounded Rosedale Highway and I saw the Trump supporters sitting on one corner and Biden supporters next to them. One young man, who I’m not sure is able to vote, held up a disgusting sign against the president! Pure garbage! He should have had his mouth washed out with soap or sanitizer, whichever was handy!
What is this country coming to when the young kids have such disrespect for the president? Are they hearing it at home? You don’t have to like the guy, just calm down the conversation.
He’s the first “outsider” since President Reagan, and he’s doing a great job! Nancy and her friends don’t like him because he’s a fighter — he’s fighting for you, me, the little guy and the senior citizens. That’s why he decided to run in the first place — he didn’t like the way the world was going. He hated the way countries were treating us. And how has the left treated him? They’re throwing the book at him with impeachments and Russia. And what’s he doing? He keeps fighting because he’s not a quitter.
Young man, throw that sign away and take a look at what the other camp is doing.
Linda Feist, Bakersfield