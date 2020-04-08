Daily the president’s performance in the face of this pandemic is becoming more of an embarrassment. His missteps and blunders must now rank him below George W. Bush’s Hurricane Katrina catastrophe. We know that Trump was informed about the danger of this virus in January. In public, he ignored it. Was he working behind the scenes to get supplies for our citizens that might be needed, since the federal stockpile was empty? No.
In February, he told us that the 15 reported cases would quickly be down to 5. He knew it wasn’t true, but didn’t want worry to disrupt the stock market. How’d that work out? Since then it’s only gotten worse. He’ll do anything to change the narrative and deflect blame. It’s Obama’s fault or it’s a governor’s fault. It’s General Motors' fault. It’s China’s fault. The concept of “the buck stops here” means nothing to Trump. He brags of his disdain for governors that mention his name in their inability to get help from the government in their fight for PPE and ventilators for medical personnel and victims of COVID-19. Trump declared this pandemic a “national emergency” but has done very little to fix it. In fact, his lack of leadership now has the feds and various states bidding against each other, needlessly driving up the cost of medical supplies. Actually, he did send around 5,000 masks to Alabama, but they were unusable due to dry rot. Trump thinks only about reelection, not about any of us.
Terry Beals, Bakersfield