I find a recent letter writer's ("Letter to the Editor: More research needed for exodus," Oct. 15) answer to John Cox’s article about conservatives leaving Bakersfield ("Bakersfield conservatives leave for less liberal states," Oct. 11) not laughable, but incomplete. The letter writer thinks there are still conservative places to go in the South, but not for long if Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris win the election.
Biden and Harris will turn the entire United States into the socialistic welfare state that is now California and they will have Speaker Nancy Pelosi right there to help them. There will be nowhere to flee. Why do you think Biden chose Harris? She has helped to make California totally socialistic.
Businesses will no longer need to leave California for Texas because the whole United States will be just like California. Individuals who do not want the government telling them what to do in every aspect of their life will have to move to another country, if there is one. The United States is founded on the premise that the government is of the people, by the people and for the people. Socialism is total government control of peoples’ lives.
Wendy Mills, Bakersfield