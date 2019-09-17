I read Edward Robinson’s Community Voices piece and almost vomited on the paper (“COMMUNITY VOICES: Find ways to help the less fortunate,” Sept. 13).
The sentence that repelled me was when he called property owners who rent apartments “elitist” and have apartments for “capitalist reasons.”
Let me tell you my elitist way of life: My father, after WWII, built our house, with a two bedroom apartment in the back for $4,000 that he borrowed off his life insurance. Nobody helped him. He was a carpenter and built it himself. When my mother died, I inherited the property. It cost me $11,000, which I paid the corrupt state of California to have my legal name put on the property.
I now rent both out as rentals. I rent the apartment to a woman who was couch surfing because she had no credit, which through circumstances, was not her fault. So I rent to this woman at a huge loss to me. I pay for all the upkeep (which included $8,000 for a new roof), taxes, water and gardener. So much for an elitist landlord. I lose money every month to keep her in her apartment.
The house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, with laundry facilities that I kept under $1,000 a month, until she screamed at me for taking pictures in my backyard. She had lived there for years with no rent increase. So much for an elitist landlord. Ungrateful is one of the words I could call her.
I don’t want my property taken over by squatters or anyone who is not going to be responsible for my property. The only hope for removing trespassers is for me to call the police, as I have had to do. Because of people like you, it is harder and harder for the “elitist” like me to make my way in California. I am 73 and disabled. I get $1,000 a month and make nothing on my rentals. There is no one knocking on my door to help me.
Johnnie K. Adams, Bakersfield