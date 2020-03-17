Last Friday, my wife and I made our weekly trip to the market to pick up our weekly necessities. Nothing could have prepared us for the scene we encountered.
First, the parking lot was almost full. Very unusual. Secondly, people were coming out of the store with what can only be described as cargo carts, stacked tall with cases of water and toilet paper.
Thirdly, it was crazy inside. The aisles and check-out lines were full of carts with the most amazing loads we’d ever seen. Shelves where bottled water once sat were empty as were the toilet paper and paper towel racks. Had our water system suddenly dried up and our faucets quit working without us knowing about it?
And why the need for SUV’s full of toilet paper? Later, I was told that people were buying it and then selling it on the internet. Sure enough, eBay had it going for as much as $10 per roll. What am I missing? The current pandemic is not the norovirus, which really is a digestive tract illness.
What we’re seeing now is panic-driven insanity and selfishness. Settle down, folks. Make the prescribed healthy decisions and, believe it or not, most of us will get through these difficulties without needing a year’s supply of toilet paper and/or dozens of plastic bottles of water.
Steve Bass, Bakersfield