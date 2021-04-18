I had to respond to a submission because it was so coherent and fact-based. Kudos to the author for injecting reason instead of the NRA position on weaponry and congressional “inaction” ("COMMUNITY VOICES: More truth than humor," April 14).
There simply is no need for the numbers and types of guns spread across our country, but if anyone wants to fire semi- or fully-automatic weapons, the military would happily welcome your enlistment! I know I would have graciously changed places with anyone with such a desire when I was a combat infantryman in Vietnam.
— Ted Johnson, Tehachapi