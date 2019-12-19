As a medical professional and community member, I am appalled by the recent news that the Bureau of Land Management’s Bakersfield Office has finalized its ill-conceived plan to open 1.2 million acres across central California to new fracking leases.
This plan poses a serious threat to the health of millions of Central Valley residents who already suffer from the dirtiest air in the nation — leading to elevated rates of lung and heart disease, stroke, cancer, COPD and asthma. Additional air, water and climate pollution from new fracking leases would only exacerbate this ongoing public health crisis.
Here in Bakersfield, those with preexisting conditions and the elderly are already seeing their health worsen and their lives cut short due to the pollution we live with every day. My work as a gerontologist focuses on the health impacts of oil and gas development on aging community members here in the Bakersfield area. From what I’ve seen in my research, if we continue down this path the lifespan of our children and grandchildren could be markedly shorter as well.
By pushing through this plan despite widespread public outcry, the Trump administration has made it clear that they value special interests over health and welfare of everyday Californians. I now call on the Newsom administration to step up to the plate and do all it can to prevent new leases from occurring as a result of this plan. It’s time we stopped being poisoned for profit.
Rosanna Esparza, Bakersfield