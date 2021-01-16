A famous saying in this valley, “Once a Driller, always a Driller,” is well known. My family — two parents, wife and three children — are all Drillers. I remain a loyal 08er and love North High School.
I have been deeply disturbed by the events this last week at our Capitol. I am deeply disturbed and disgusted by the words and deeds of Kevin McCarthy. He will probably never be brought to any meaningful justice. He also will probably never be voted out of office in this county.
No amount of jelly beans or too little too late quotes of what a good American he is will ever wash him clean of his traitorous sedition.
I am asking that the powers that be at Bakersfield High School to impeach him from the rolls of Driller Alumni. I also know that this will probably never happen.
I am asking that teacher Jeremy Adams never again utter his name or ask “My Kevin” any video questions in his famous government competition. His words and actions are a stain on all of us in Kern County. Kevin also now has blood of Americans on his hands.
I am hesitant to invoke race, but call on all whites of conscience, and all people of color to follow the brave example of the people of Georgia, and truly begin to drain the swamp, by voting this man out as our representative. Speaking for me alone, I am stained by association with him representing me. I have had enough.
May God bless the BHS Drillers, North High Stars and the great people of this county.
Steve Gary, Bakersfield