Thank you, thank you, thank you, Michael Gerson, for your Nov. 23 column ("In the Trump era, it's the survival of the unscrupulous"). I wish I could express myself to my friends just a little bit like you stated in this column. But these days you can't talk to your friends or family about politics. I will never understand how anyone could have voted for Trump.
I was a registered Republican for more than 60 years but had to re-register because of the way the Republican Party was headed the last several years. Two of my friends have said they voted for the Republican platform, not for Donald Trump. I sure hope they think twice about voting for him again in 2020.
For those who only watch Fox News, you should spend at least one day a week on MSNBC at 1 p.m. watching "Dateline: White House" with Nicolle Wallace, who worked in the Bush White House and was a conservative Republican. She is now a conservative Independent. I cannot imagine another four years of this eighth grade tweeting bully in the White House.
Please, Dems, you must get out and vote in 2020 for the sake of our country. Maybe then most of the world will stop laughing at us.
Pat Ferguson, Bakersfield