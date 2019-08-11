I applaud Robert Price’s recent criticism of Rep. Kevin McCarthy lying to the public about the causes of gun violence (“McCarthy’s tired talking points on gun violence,” Aug. 7). McCarthy is well aware of the fact that violent video games are played throughout most other nations without the gun violence and firearm mass murder that plagues the United States. He is also familiar with the complete lack of scientific or observational data that links video games and gun violence. I hope one of the questions from Price or another news source, that neither McCarthy nor a member of his staff will ever answer, is why make up such an obvious and unsubstantiated lie when the American people are in mourning and searching for the truth?
If I were asked the same question about McCarthy’s lie, I would say that he is deliberately deflecting blame away from the true cause of gun violence in the USA. Gun violence is caused by the prolific manufacture, purchase and ownership of guns in the USA. There is an abundance of irrefutable evidence to prove it, both scientific and observational.
There is also irrefutable evidence that McCarthy is a major fundraiser for the Republican Party and its politicians. Pro-gun interests like the NRA, gun owners and gun manufacturers are a major source of those funds. McCarthy is their man, bought and paid for. When is The Bakersfield Californian going to stop endorsing him for re-election?
Brian Russom, Bakersfield