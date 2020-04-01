Perhaps after Monday's inane column from Michael Gerson you might want to reconsider printing anything he says. President Trump was trying to be optimistic in his goal of beginning to reestablish normalcy by Easter, but he realized he had to add 30 days to distancing guidelines. Mr. Gerson's final statement, "In the end, it matters little. Whatever the reason, Trump is wishing us all a very deadly Easter," is so stupid and ridiculous that no further comment is necessary.
Harold J. Baer, Bakersfield