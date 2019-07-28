I read with disgust that the California State Supreme Court overturned the death penalty convictions of David Keith Rogers based on some specious recantation of a sexual assault victim almost 30 years later ("Death sentence overturned for ex-KCSO deputy who murdered two women over 30 years ago," July 23). Rogers was justly and justifiably convicted of the coldblooded murder of two victims, Tracie Clark and Janine Benintende. These are the two certainly known victims and I fear there likely were others. The forensic science evidence offered in court was never in doubt. He later confessed to one.
In his last interview recorded for the episode “A Leg Up on Crime” for the television show "Forensic Files," lead homicide detective Mike Lage stated the following, "He’ll probably out live me and I am paying for his room and board as a taxpayer." How prophetic he was. Thousands of man hours and other resources went into investigating these crimes and bringing this evil person to justice. Yet, in one fell swoop, misguided liberal judges can overturn a conviction based upon their agenda. We know that Gov. Gavin Newsom will refuse to enforce the death penalty during his term. The Rose Bird years under Gov. Jerry Brown will come back to haunt us. I no longer feel safe in this once great state. It is true, when there is no justice, there is no peace.
Gregory Laskowski, Bakersfield