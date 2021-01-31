A recent Community Voices piece (“COMMUNITY VOICES: A sad political transition,” Jan. 14) praises Trump over and over, but says nothing about Trump lying over and over again about the election being stolen from him, and Trump talking on tape trying to get the Georgia secretary of state to cheat and win the state. If a man lies but sincerely asks God for forgiveness, he will be forgiven. But Trump thinks that it’s a good thing to lie and cheat in order to win.
The writer of the piece said, “What we really need to be seeking is the moral center we once aspired to when we feared God.” Some of us are and that’s why we chose an honest man like Biden to be president.
I can tell the writer watches Fox News, which was started to lie about Democrats and to trick gullible people into voting for wicked, greedy Republicans like Trump. They have had great success with 75 million people. For new, a true Christian is in the White House. Fox News is already attacking him.
Biden is wrong in one way. We cannot be friends with some Republicans that are as evil as the mafia, or ones like the writer who believes in lies.
Clive Oldfield, Bakersfield