I was just cleaning up the drawers in my desk and I found a page with a picture and a quote from Warren Buffett that I am sure is several years old but is more relevant today that ever.
Buffett states, "I could end the deficit in five minutes. You just pass a law that says that any time there's a deficit of more than 3% of GDP, all sitting members of Congress are ineligible for reelection." I'm sure that most people except for Congress understand that when you spend more money than you have coming in, it creates a deficit — debt.