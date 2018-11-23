Stephen Moore of the fat-cat Heritage Foundation and FreedomWorks had quite an entertainment-politics, hissy-fit in the Nov. 17 Californian ("Fannie Mae and 'Freddie Maxine'"). So did Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) really accept minor PAC contributions? Undoubtedly. Will I research it? Not needed. Mr. Moore, why all the worn-out, over-the-top propagandizing? Are your readers that simple? “Fox to guard the henhouse," "arsonists," "graft," "harassment," "greasing the skids," "fraudulent," "shakedown," "wheeling and dealing.” Wow.
Gilbert Gia, Bakersfield