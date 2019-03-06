I would like to lend my support to Judith Randall and her neighbors that are plagued by incidents of dogs running loose and attacking, sometimes killing, other dogs and cats ("Letter to the Editor: Who let the dogs out?" Feb. 26). This is clearly a dangerous situation. Owners who cannot control their animals must not be allowed to have them. A dog that attacks or kills another animal or attacks a person should not be released back to the neighborhood. No excuses and no second chances. It makes no sense to return a vicious dog back to people who cannot keep it confined. We want action from the agencies charged with providing safety in our neighborhoods. This has gone on long enough and must be dealt with immediately. Please do what needs to be done.
Carol Lair, Bakersfield