I have been watching this third world election continue to unfold, and I am both saddened and shocked that there is next to no desire to get to the bottom of it by the media, the Democratic Party and many Republicans.
This is bigger than Trump vs. Biden. This is about the integrity of this and all future elections. That is one of the cornerstones this country was built on. If there was no fraud, why won't the Democrats call for an open and thorough investigation? There has to be a reckoning that shows the citizens of this country what really happened.
I am an ardent Trump supporter but an even bigger supporter of the U.S. If an honest investigation showed that Trump lost, so be it. If it exposes fraud then action has to be taken. God Bless America.
Jon Blystone, Bakersfield