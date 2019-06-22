These are difficult political times. The nation is divided and there is great animosity. I tried to contact Congressman Kevin McCarthy when he went to bat, defending Trump who acknowledged he would accept election assistance from foreign nationalities. I was unsuccessful as his Washington, D.C., office phones were shut down in the middle of the day. My assumption was shutting down phones ended the flood of calls. I tried his local office, and as experienced many times prior, the phones were shut off.
On June 20, my experience contacting McCarthy's D.C. office was extremely disheartening and disappointing. It was the worst calling experience ever to any political office. I placed my call during my morning break, which would be after lunch in Washington, D.C. My intentions were to advise Mr. McCarthy of my disagreement with comments he made. A young woman, likely an intern, accepted my call, but once she grasped my opinion, she cut me off and ended the call in less than 15 seconds. I had more to say, maybe another 20 or 30 seconds, but no one was listening.
This is not the right way to treat anyone. Unfortunately too few people take the time to call or write and express their sentiments to their representatives. Overwhelming, most Americans believe their voice is not heard and their votes don't matter. My calling experience drove home this sentiment. There are no open town halls, and everyday Americans' voices have no forum where their opinions can be aired and simply heard. It was blatantly evident because my name was not "famously known."
Wade Eagleton, Bakersfield