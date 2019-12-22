As I’ve done in all the previous presidential elections, I plan to vote in 2020. Sadly, I voted for Trump in the 2016 election, and shortly thereafter began wishing I could take my vote back. Now, Trump has been impeached. I feel he deserves this.
I long ago lost any respect I had for the man and began feeling shame for the image he was portraying of our country. Friends in foreign countries wrote to us, pointing out that he was a laughing stock and was a danger to our country and the world. Having to apologize for the conduct of your president is not something I ever thought I would find myself doing, but I have, repeatedly.
In Thursday's “Today in History” section, President Bill Clinton was impeached for “perjury and obstruction of justice.” It further states he was subsequently acquitted by the Senate. I have to wonder if the same thing is going to happen in this instance.
Trump and others firmly believe he did nothing wrong. The facts don’t lie. Those who choose to ignore (or blindly forgive) his actions are wrong. The president of the United States must be held accountable for all of his actions, especially if they are in violation of our Constitution. Acquitting Trump would be a black eye for the United States of America. It would tell the world we approve of the actions and remarks Trump has made during his time in office. I for one, do not approve.
Carol Westover, Tehachapi