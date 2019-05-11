The advocacy group SNAP has had to apologize in the past for getting it wrong, as in Pennsylvania. It floods the news about sexual abuse on a daily basis, while the apology was a mere one-day blip similar to a correction. No headlines for that. Now it wants an apology from our bishop for allowing a religious vigil service? I do not think it should be calling the shots as to when and what we pray for. Had SNAP joined us, it would have found out we are praying for truth and our beloved pastor.
Jeanette DeWitz, Bakersfield