I’m going to talk about humanity and how we should be our brother’s keeper. The recent killing of George Floyd is a reflection of how people hurt and kill people they really don’t know. As you notice we are having more mass shootings one after another. One of the reasons for this is man’s inhumanity to man and the fact that hate is overriding love.
I want to discuss the George Floyd killing. Was that a justified death? Was Floyd a threat? We have a Black man who was arrested for allegedly passing off a counterfeit $20 bill. The officers cuffed him, and at this time he was not a threat. They put him on the ground, and at this time he was not a threat. Floyd was consistently saying “I can’t breathe,” “mama” and many other words.
During this time, officer Derek Chauvin had placed his knee on Floyd’s neck. Can you imagine nine and a half minutes without oxygen? An article from the United States Library of Medicine sponsored by the National Institute of Health states permanent brain damage begins four minutes after the brain is deprived of oxygen. This can cause severe brain damage and even death.
Chauvin’s knee was on Floyd’s neck for nine and a half minutes, and he continued to press on his neck. A doctor at the Chauvin trial said Chauvin’s knee had stayed on Floyd’s neck for 3 minutes and 27 seconds after he took his last breath. This is overkill. Why?
— Larcenia Taylor, Bakersfield