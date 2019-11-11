The recent article concerning the City Council meeting to acquire property for a homeless shelter took me down memory lane ("Bakersfield City Council postpones purchase of East Brundage homeless shelter site," Nov. 6). It reminded me of the NIMBY controversy 29 years ago when the city funded the 175 bed Bakersfield Homeless Center on 1600 E. Truxtun Ave.
One of the main differences between the project sites is the BHC Truxtun site was an abandoned, contaminated site with subsurface hydrocarbon plumes and was adjacent to the Santa Fe railroad corridor with high ambient noise levels. The real estate price was cheap but environmental contamination cleanup and noise remediation was costly.
One similarity, though, is the BHC site is a mixed-land use area with primary access from a secondary highway similar to the proposed site at 1900 E. Brundage Ave. The BHC site is also buffered by industrial land uses like the proposed East Brundage site.
Another site similarity is the NIMBY controversy. East Truxtun neighbors were not too keen on the homeless center idea but there were community meetings spearheaded by a Bakersfield homeless ad hoc advisory committee that prepared a final project report with site pros and cons that was reviewed by the City Council. I believe the BHC site approval was a split vote. Perhaps some project meetings for civic exchange of ideas and facts would benefit residents, staff and policy makers.
At the recent council meeting, BHC CEO Louis Gill said it best, "There is no perfect location."
Vince Zaragoza, Bakersfield